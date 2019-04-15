Newnan, GA (CBS46) An officer with the East Point Police Department was arrested Saturday after a SWAT standoff in Newnan.
Robert Gray was arrested and is facing 1st degree burglary charges after the standoff at a home on the 400 block of Hunterian Place.
According to Newnan Police, officers came to the home after reports of a burglary in progress. They tried to make contact with Gray but were unable to and that's when a SWAT team was called to the scene.
After a five hour standoff, Gray surrendered peacefully.
No injuries were sustained.
Officer Gray is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
