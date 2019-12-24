EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- East Point Police asked for the public's help finding Deon Dionta Poole, 31, who they said is responsible for beating a man on November 29.
East Point Police said Poole allegedly beat and pistol whipped a man after he was asked to leave a home. Poole is said to be armed and dangerous and is believed to be somewhere in the Atlanta area.
EPD said if you have any information on Poole's whereabouts, do not approach him; instead, call East Point Police at 404-761-2177.
