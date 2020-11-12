Detectives are making progress in the investigation into the shooting death of 11-year-old Tyrell Sim, identifying two persons of interest.
“I’m glad that everyone is trying to step up to the plate and help me and my mom get closer in the death of my son,” Connie Sims, Tyrell’s dad.
Less than one week since the shooting, East Point Police released pictures of 23-year-old Antonius Aziz and 32-year-old Jeremiah Taylor, calling them persons of interest. Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in locating the men, a move that has the Sims family feeling hopeful. “Hopefully, the guys will really tell the truth of how my son got killed,” said Sims.
According to the preliminary investigation, police arrived on the 12 block of Bell Avenue on Friday, November 6, where they found Tyrell had been shot.
Tyrell was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to his injury. Tyrell’s father says he was an honor roll student and currently ranked number one in the state as a nose tackle in his age group. Sims added that he not only lost his son, but one of his best friends.
“One day at a time, it’s really tough every day you look around you see a picture of him. Missing him just got so much harder, it’s heartbreaking," said Sims.
