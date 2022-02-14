EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) — The East Point Police Department is investigating the death of a woman after she was found near a vacant house.
Police say they found the woman around 12:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at the house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road. She was later pronounced deceased.
The woman is unidentified at this time. Detectives are investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
