EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) — The East Point Police Department is investigating the death of a female teenager, believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, after she was found near a vacant house.
Police say they found the teen around 12:21 a.m. Feb. 12 at the house in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road. She was later pronounced deceased. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma.
CBS46 spoke with neighbors who said they had never seen the girl before.
"I just moved down here, but that's crazy," the neighbor said.
The teenager remains unidentified at this time. Police released a sketch on Feb. 15 with hopes someone can help identify her. She was found wearing a necklace with the text "2005" on it and an anklet with the word "Wixked" on it.
"That was somebody's daughter, granddaughter and that's ridiculous that even humanity has scooped that low to do something like that."
At this time, police are considering several missing persons cases that could be connected to this investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the police at 404-761-2177 or police@eastpointcity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.