EASTPOINT, Ga (CBS46) -- An Eastpoint Firefighter was rushed to the hospital after battling a house fire early Saturday morning.
Fire officials responded to a call around 2 a.m. about a house fire on the 2100 block of Kenny Court in Eastpoint.
Upon arrival, firefighters witnessed a heavy flame coming from the front of the house.
According to fire officials, the occupants were safely evacuated, but their two dogs were pronounced deceased at the scene. However, one firefighter was transported to Atlanta Medical Center due to heat exhaustion and was later released.
Officials told CBS46 that there were no additional injuries and that this is an on-going investigation.
