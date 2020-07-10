EASTPOINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police have located a woman with dementia who was reported missing in Eastpoint on Friday.
Phyllis Williams, 74, who suffers from dementia was last seen getting into a red Grand Prix with tinted windows and no tag on the 3000 block of Park Street near where she resides. Police say it is unknown who the vehicle belongs to.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact Eastpoint detectives at (404) 761-2177.
