Eastside Beltline Trail sinkhole construction continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A pipe from the 1800's is causing quite the headache on a modern day Atlanta trail.
Construction crews have worked tirelessly to fix a rather large sinkhole, closing one of the most popular sections of the trail.
Many walkers arefFrazzled after the popular portion of the eastside trail from Montag Circle to Lake Avenue in Atlanta closed Friday because of a huge sinkhole that devoured the ground.
Frequent walkers like Bronwyn Zoutee had no idea.
"It was a surprise and there wasn't any signage when i got on the trail." said Zoutee. "You could see the.. um orange cones but there still wasn't any indication that the trail was closed."
That is exactly why Pearl Oppenheimer with Urban Enterprises spent her Saturday morning helping the many Beltline users navigate the closure.
"I'm just giving people directions on where they can go to avoid the trail closure.." she said. "We have had some people who have had some difficulties, so we are here to ensure they get around safely.. And of course if somebody needs help moving a stroller i will gladly help them out, haha."
Crews told CBS46 that there is a cobblestone pipe from the 1800's where the sinkhole is.
While it is leaking, it was clear of debris inside the pipe, meaning no dirt seeped in.
The Department of Watershed Management said in a statement, crews will continue excavating the closed portion of the trail to examine the pipes condition and needed repairs.
"I have heard that they thought it was going to be done in one day but that it's gonna take a few more days to finish everything up." Oppenheimer said.
The DWM has not yet released a date for completing the repairs.
Stick with CBS46 as we keep you updated on the latest.
