Eating out during a pandemic can be problematic, especially as the weather gets cooler and outdoor seating options close.
Gwinnett County epidemiologist Alana Sulka says patrons need to consider the calculated risks when it comes to eating out. She points to some hidden dangers, like ineffective cleaning. "We often see people spray a table and immediately wipe it, that's not leaving that cleaning agent generally in contact long enough to have time to kill whatever pathogens are on that surface," she explains.
It begs the question-- what are restaurants doing to keep people safe?
Alexander Cortes manages Mojitos Cuban American Bistro in Peachtree Corners. He says the restaurant has implemented some less-obvious safety measures. "For example, we used to have the silverware set up on the tables and we don’t do that anymore," says Cortes.
Management has also stopped reusing drink glasses when customers want refills, and replaced traditional menus with a touchless version, accessible by QR code. "We’re currently working on something that we’re going to add to our QR code where once you scan it not only can you see the menu, but you can pay," adds Cortes.
Eating out is still a risk. The Georgia Department of Public Health notes its inspectors are not out in full force, saying in a statement "drop-in inspections are being done with limited contact and social distancing for the safety of restaurant staff and Department of Public Health staff."
Experts say curbside pick up and take out options are still safest. "With regard to COVID transmission, social distancing is really the key. Mask use, handwashing, staying at home when you are ill. Those are all incredibly important," says Sulka.
