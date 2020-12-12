Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence for excessive force on Friday.
The arrest stems from a December 8th incident involving a female motorist who was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. During processing at the Eatonton Police Department, Chief Lawrence used excessive force against the woman, who was handcuffed at the time.
Lawrence is charged with two counts of Simple Battery and one count of Battery. He was processed at the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and released on bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.