ATLANTA (CBS46) — As more and more people across the country are infected with COVID-19, many places are choosing to temporarily shut down across metro Atlanta. Some churches and other places of worship are going virtual this holiday season. They won't hold in-person services this Christmas.
Ebenezer Baptist Church is among places of worship going back to virtual services on Saturday.
"I can't go in and sit down and hear the choir at Ebenezer in person," said Ila Williams, church-goer.
However, citing the rising cases, Williams says she supports the change.
"But the new thing is virtual. So, I'm all for it," said Williams.
Others outside the church, weren't so sure.
"Usually in the holidays, we get closer together, we spend time with our family, we spend time with our friends. It's all about being close and giving each other that support," said Derrick Thomas.
Some wish there was a hybrid model, so that those who want company won't feel as lonely during the holiday.
"I think that they should have some people in person - I think they should limit some of the capacity," said Oneal Thomas.
The church posted on their Facebook page:
"The Omicron variant continues to spread and the infection rate in Georgia is rising. After prayerful discernment and upon recommendations from our Ebenezer COVID-19 Task Force and The World Health Organization, we've decided to halt in-person worship services, effective immediately.
Please join us virtually for worship on Sundays at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. online on the Ebenezer website, Facebook, YouTube, and telephone.
As we have practiced throughout the pandemic, we continue to listen to the recommendations of the scientists, to do all that we can to keep our members, friends, and loved ones safe, and to trust that God will continue to see us through this.
We are God's people whether we are in Horizon or at home and for now, let us continue to come together in the virtual House of the Lord. Let us pray for all who are touched by this virus -for those who have experienced COVID first hand or who have lost a loved one. Let us pray for those are struggling under the weight of the pandemic. Let us pray for those who are not vaccinated and will not be moved to get vaccinated.
As we celebrate the birth of Jesus, let us remember that even amidst the pandemic, we will remain people committed to embracing the hope, joy, peace, and love of this season. God is with us -- Emmanuel!"
"I think we the longer we stay separated from each other, is just going to create more problems right now," said Kwanza Thomas.
