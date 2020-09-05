ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ebenezer Baptist Church was determined to serve their community when they hosted a one stop shop for both COVID-19 testing and voter registration Saturday.
The event was completely free and open to the public.
Shannon Dean is with the church community outreach committee.
"Whatever basically needs to be done in the community, it's our job to be there and be of service." she said. "The church is really a pillar within the community right? It's important that we tell our members and even others outside of our congregation how important it is to access their ability to vote."
Once participants checked their voter registration status, they were able to pull forward and start their free health consultation.
According to the CDC, people of color are at an increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. Which is why Lead Doctor Ken Taylor made it his mission to focus on communities of color.
"We are looking for the community based interactions, and we are not only saying hey do you have the virus but we wanna know if you have high blood pressure, diabetes, do you have any co-morbidness? Because that's what taking out a lot of African Americans."
In addition to providing health resources, free testing and access to voter registration, participants can expect a 3 day turnaround for their results.
"Because of the holiday it is going to be one extra day, however we want to be rapid and expedient.." said Genesis Reference Lab Director Michele Washington.
Ebenezer will host another event just like this one September 19.
They will also host a voter registration drove on National Voter Registration Day September 22.
