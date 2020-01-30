ATLANTA (CBS46)—Reverend Raphael Warnock, senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, announced he is running for the United States Senate.
Rev. Warnock made the video announcement in a video posted on his campaign website.
In the video, Warnock is inside of a unit in the public housing complex he grew up in while living in Savannah, GA.
Reverend Warnock said as senator, "I will bring to Washington the concerns of struggling Georgia families who wonder why no one is looking out for them.
I will focus on fighting for quality, affordable health care, for the dignity of working people who are paid too little as our government works more for Wall Street, and to make sure every voice is heard."
There are two races for the United States Senate in Georgia.
One race is for Senator David Perdue's seat, and the other senate race is to replace former Senator Johnny Isakson's seat.
Senator Perdue is currently running for re-election to his current senate seat.
Rev. Warnock is reportedly running for for Senator Isakson's seat.
If Reverend Warnock runs for Senator Isakson's seat, he will be entering both a crowded and competitive seat.
Former Senator Isakson left his senate seat on December 31, 2019 because of health reasons.
After Isakson’s resignation, Gov. Kemp appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler to complete the remainder of Isakson’s term.
Loeffler said she also intends to run for a full senate term.
On Wednesday, Congressman Doug Collins announced he is also running for Isakson's senate seat.
