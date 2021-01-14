For Atlantans struggling under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden delivered some hope Thursday as he revealed a massive economic and health stimulus plan.
Musician John Maschinot is one of those who could benefit from the packaged revealed Thursday night. Maschinot said he performs Irish music and "old-time music," but since the pandemic hit, he's mostly played the sound of silence.
“I’m doing a little bit of music work still, doing some lessons and also relying on unemployment,” Maschinot said. “Every bit helps, a onetime $600 check, no it’s not going to do a lot for me,” said John.
President-elect Biden announced his more than $1.5 trillion plan he said will help ease the crushing burden facing many Americans.
“I’d like to talk to you about our way forward, a two-step plan of rescue and recovery,” said the president-elect.
Major points of Biden's plan included:
- Direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, bringing the total relief to $2,000, including December's $600 payments.
- Increasing federal unemployment benefits to $400 through the end of September
- Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour
- Extending the eviction and foreclosure moratorium
- $350 billion in state and local aid
- $170 billion for schools
- $50 billion towards COVID-19 testing
- $20 billion toward a national vaccine program
- Make the Child Tax Credit fully refundable for the year and increase the credit to $3,000 per child or $3,600 for children under six.
“These are the key elements to the American rescue plan that would lift 12 million Americans out of poverty,” said the president-elect.
Some extra money in the bank can't come soon enough for John...who has underlying health issues and a strenuous insurance bill.
“Things are rough I think everybody’s just hoping for the best,” said John. “That’s great; that’s about three months of health insurance looking at it that, um, so that’s great.”
