FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- With a ceremonial flip of the dirt development continues in the 235 acre Pinewood Forest Community in the city of Fayetteville, Fayette County.
This will be the sight of a nearly 53,000 square foot mixed use facility including retail, creative work lofts, offices, and a roof top restaurant. That's in addition to homes being built in the area and other coming attractions.
“Traditionally in development we have separated our uses,” Pinewood Forest president Rob Parker said. “You work in one place and live another and play somewhere else. This really is designed to bring all together so that you literally can walk to work or ride a bike, or a golf cart.”
This community growth continues despite some filmmakers vowing to stop working in Georgia because of the state's new strict abortion law.
The city of Fayetteville mayor Edward Johnson says the abortion bill controversy is concerning.
“Always concern but even though I’m a politician I let the state government mandate what they are doing and we try to do the best we can to buffer or balance to make sure it has a minimal impact on what we do here in the Fayette county area especially with the movie industry,” Mayor Johnson said.
“I’ll tell you the outlook for film in Georgia is unbelievable,” Parker said.
Although he says the film industry in Georgia is strong, he's not worried about any changes in that effecting this development.
“We are excited about what’s happening there and it’s a big part of what we do,” Parker said. “But we are building a town that will thrive regardless of what happens in the economy around us.”
The new office building should be complete by January 2020.
