ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- With businesses closing and unemployment growing, many people are wondering what the economic impact will be from the novel coronavirus.
Rajeev Dhawan, the director of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University, says it’s way too early to say.
“The word 'economic impact,' it only begins once the event is over” Dhawan said Tuesday. “Right now, what we are seeing is the economic fallout of this ‘hurricane’ going through the system. We will start seeing in the data, week-by-week and month-by-month on how big the fallout was,” he explained.
Atlanta, a city that thrives off of the hospitality industry and the airport, is seeing a combination of adverse effects as restaurants and entertainment shut down.
“We are geared to catering to conferences, conventions, people coming in staying in the hotels, restaurants running, and supporting services running off of it,” Dhawan said. “All of that is kind of shut down. That’s a big hit,” he added.
State leadership has also faced challenges in trying to strike a balance between keeping people at home and healthy, but also keeping people working and avoiding financial ruin. Thus, stay-at-home orders vary considerably across the state.
CBS46's Hayley Mason asked Dhawan if forbearance be the answer—possibly cancelling all bills for a full month to ease concerns about the need to work or to later offer financial relief following mass unemployment.
“That has been done on a small basis here and there in history, but on a broad national scale, it has never been done,” Dhawan said. “But, it will have to be done. How you get it done? I don’t know. This is what I call the trillion dollar question: How do you do that?"
Dhawan said as some point in the economic downturn "we will have to start thinking about forbearance.”
Some business leaders are looking at the projected viral peak of April 23rd as a marker in Georgia. Dhawan says the peak is not an indication of economic outlook.
“Peak only means the maximum number of infections reached,” Dhawan told CBS46. “It does not mean the event is over. It does not even mean that we are one-third of the way through, or half of the way through.”
The professor says that looking at models from China alone, there is indication that the United States is nowhere near seeing the true economic impact of the disease.
"Looking at the numbers from China, they are still getting back to normal, if you believe what you are hearing from them, and that has been eight to ten weeks," Dhawan told CBS46. "For us, we are into this thing only two weeks or so. So we still have a way to go," he said.
This past week in Georgia, more than 12,000 people applied for unemployment. Monday, new numbers released by the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank project that the unemployment rate could climb to 32.1% with 47 million people without jobs in the second quarter.
Still, Dhawan cautions that most projections at this stage are possible worst-case scenarios, not indisputable. For everyday workers, who find themselves at home, applying for temporary jobs is the best path for stability in a rocky time.
