LOS ANGELES, Ca. (CBS46) -- Celebrated guitarist and co-founder of GRAMMY award-winning rock band Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen has passed at the age of 65 after battling throat cancer.
The legendary rock star's death was first confirmed to TMZ Tuesday afternoon. Van Halen is said to have passed in Santa Monica at St. Johns Hospital with his wife, Janie, son Wolfgang and brother, Alex Van Halen, by his side.
For the last five years Van Halen underwent cancer treatment in both the U.S. and Germany. Still, the rock icon succumb to the disease as it spread to other organs including his brain.
Wolfgang, who joined the band as a bassist in 2006 announced his father's passing on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop.
