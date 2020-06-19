ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Businesses and homeowners are fed up with their street, Edgewood Ave, turning into a chaotic and dangerous party every weekend.
“We have an emergency on the street every weekend, we had a shooting this past Saturday,” said Brandon Ley, co-owner of Joystick Gamebar and Georgia Beer Garden.
“More angry than scared because I had already been scared so many times,” said Wanda Davila who lives and owns a business on Edgewood Ave.
The community said the problem has been going on for years and said officials have left them to fend for themselves.
“You name a city department, we’ve talked to em, for six years we’ve talked to em,” said Ryan Buchanan, general manger of Noni's.
Atalanta Police Department sent an email to the community saying they don’t have the manpower to control the numbers. The group said council member Amir Faroki has been the only one to listen, saying their bars aren’t the problem.
“While all the street parties have been going on again, all the businesses have been closed due to COVID,” said Ryan.
The community said the car clubs and motorcycle clubs are the biggest instigators, doing doughnuts, racing, and shutting down the street. The community feels a closed road at certain times can help alleviate the issue.
“What we’ve been asking for from the city is a pedestrian zone on Friday & Saturday nights,” said Brandon.
After last weekend’s bloodshed, the community now preparing to take things into their own hands.
“We’re just going to have to cut off the streets ourselves because we can’t have these people running over us or shooting us,” said Ryan.
Late Update:
Atlanta Police agreed to a trial of closing down a portion of Edgewood Ave, Fort St to Boulevard, to vehicles starting at 9pm to 3am on June 19 & 20.
