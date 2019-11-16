ATLANTA (CBS46) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been out of the National Football League since he kneeled during the national anthem in silent protest. After two years and a public workout in Atlanta Saturday, there is no excuse for Kaepernick not being in the National Football League.
While he will undoubtedly have some rust and need time to get back into game shape; as he said, “I’ve stayed ready. I’ve been ready.”
Looking at the last year Kaepernick played in the NFL, he was on a bad San Francisco 49ers team coached by Chip Kelly, who is now out of the NFL and had a losing record last year as UCLA’s head coach. Still, Kaepernick put up solid numbers in his 11 starts in 2016. He completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. In today’s NFL, most coaches would give plenty of good money for a quarterback to have a touchdown to interception ratio of 4-1.
In his three most productive seasons with the 49ers, he threw for 8,380 yards, 50 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Oh, and with the offensive coaching of Jim Harbaugh, led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, losing to the Baltimore Ravens.
Take a look at some of these quarterbacks on rosters in the National Football League: Joshua Dobbs, Jake Dolegala, David Fales, Chad Henne, Chad Kelly, Paxton Lynch, Josh Rosen, Geno Smith, even Luke Falk. All of the quarterbacks listed have either been draft busts or have been career backups who have never gotten anywhere near the success Kaepernick has while playing in the NFL.
It makes one wonder what exactly is going on and why can’t Kaepernick get a shot?
Some of the reasons Kaepernick may not be in the National Football League could be seen in the comments section of CBS46’s Facebook Live feed of Kaepernick’s workout. The comments broke down almost evenly along racial lines with most of the comments supporting Kaepernick coming from minority users and the comments from Kaepernick detractors came from Caucasian users.
In the National Football League, only two owners/co-owners are minorities: Shad Khan of the Jacksonville Jaguars; and Kim Pegula of the Buffalo Bills. The league has even fewer general managers of color, just one: Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins. Many of the owners, like Stephen Ross of the Miami Dolphins, are friends of President Donald Trump, who has made his disdain for Kaepernick and those who support him explicitly clear.
And many of President Trump’s most ardent supporters, historically, non-college educated white voters, are some of the same NFL fans who owners fear would tune out of the league if Kaepernick were to join their team.
The silence from the 32 NFL owners has been deafening whenever Kaepernick’s name has been brought up and Kaepernick even sued the NFL for alleged collusion to keep him out of the league. Kaepernick and the league settled the lawsuit, but even after that; Kaepernick has not been signed by any team in the National Football League.
Think about it like this: former NFL quarterback Nathan Peterman played for the Buffalo Bills last season and played in just four games. In those four games, he threw for just 296 yards, one touchdown, and seven interceptions. Seven! His teams weren’t competitive with him in the lineup. Yet, the Oakland Raiders still brought him in on the roster during training camp and head coach Jon Gruden heaped praise on Peterman saying, “It’s not all his fault. He’s got some talent. He’s got some athleticism.”
Still, Kaepernick sat at home, unable to even get a tryout with an NFL team. When will this change? What will it take for Kaepernick to get another shot in the NFL? If the league is willing to keep players in the league who have beaten women, allegedly beaten children, and even swung helmets at each other’s unprotected skulls; what has Kaepernick done to keep him out of the league?
He took a stand on a social issue and silently protested in hopes of bringing attention to that issue. Apparently, in the eyes of the NFL, at this point, criminal actions can be forgiven, but trying to help society is a bridge too far?
All it takes is one NFL owner to say, he is a well-respected NFL player, good arm strength, and we need help in our quarterback corps. It takes a commitment to doing the right thing, a commitment to improving your team, and most importantly, guts. So far, no NFL owner has shown the guts to sign Kaepernick and try to help their team. They will sign retreads, busts, and others, but not Kaepernick.
It stinks of something beyond football, because if it was about football and about winning; Kaepernick would already be on a roster. Will Saturday change that equation? Only 32 people know the answer to that question and thus far, they remain silent.
