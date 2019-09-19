SHARPSBURG, Ga. (CBS46) – A former Marine Corps JROTC instructor has been indicted on sexual assault charges for his alleged involvement with a student at East Coweta High School.
Mark Larome Johnson, 49, of Douglasville turned himself in on Sept. 16 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Johnson, a retired U.S. Marine Corps master gunnery sergeant, was booked into Coweta County Jail and later released on $22,000 bond.
Johnson is accused of engaging in sexual activity twice with a female senior JROTC student between Aug. 1 and Nov. 18, 2018. According to a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office report, these alleged encounters took place in a supply closet on school property.
Police said Johnson and the student would enter the supply closet using different doors because he did not want to be seen on security cameras entering with the student. Johnson allegedly communicated with the student by using her phone to type messages in her notes app and then delete them.
Dean Jackson, a spokesperson for the Coweta County School System, said Johnson was placed on leave on Nov. 19, 2018 while the school system, the Professional Standards Commission and the Marine Corps investigated.
Johnson resigned on Dec. 4, 2018.
