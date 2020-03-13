COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Educators throughout metro Atlanta are scrambling to figure out how to replace face-to-face instruction with “remote learning” as school districts close for the foreseeable future to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Parents walking their kids to East Cobb County’s Tritt Elementary School Friday are starting to wonder exactly how children, especially the little ones, will be able to keep learning outside the classroom. Digital learning might work out fine for families with access to technology.
“I think it’s a disadvantage to families who don’,” said parent Lori Hair.
But she has other concerns. She works outside the home, so it’s hitting her family’s bottom line.
“If I’m not there, I don’t get paid, and I’m not there if my kids are home,” she said, “so everybody is having to make a sacrifice.”
Most metro-Atlanta school districts either shut down starting Friday – or will shut down Monday – for at least two weeks.
“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” said parent Tracey McGee, who now must juggle her job, childcare for her son, and preventing her sick mother from getting the virus.
“It’s nerve-wracking,” said McGee. “It’s scary, but I can’t worry about it.”
Some wonder if closing schools was necessary.
“All I can guess is maybe there’s something I don’t know, but to me, it seems extreme,” said Hair.
She understands the concept, however, as experts recommend “social distancing” to help stop the spread of the virus.
One thing is for certain. School buildings closing for the foreseeable future is new territory for everybody.
“This is something we’ll talk about for years to come,” she said.
