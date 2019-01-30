STONE MOUNTAIN, GA (CBS46) The DeKalb County School District is holding a job fair today from 1 to 4 p.m.
The event is being held at Elizabeth Andrews High School, located at Mountain Industrial Blvd. Potential employees will be screened and participate in in-person interviews of first come, first served basis.
Applicants have to apply online before attending, as well as be prepared to provide at least two professional references. Click here to apply.
