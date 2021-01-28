The U.S Attorney Office in Georgia said Thursday eight people were sentenced for crimes including conspiracy to distribute meth, possession with the intent to distribute meth, and money laundering.
The sentences were part of Operation Night Train, which is a long-term drug investigation in Gainesville, Georgia. The U.S. Attorney broke down the crimes thusly:
"Teofilo Carlos Santana Medrano ran a multi-kilogram methamphetamine distribution organization in the Gainesville, Georgia, area. He was supplied by Maria Maldonado and Salome Urieta Jaimes. Santana distributed methamphetamine to other members of his organization."
Overall, the U.S. Attorney's Office said eight people were sentenced after pleading guilty. The guilty, their crimes, and sentences can be seen below.
- Timothy Barnes, 53, of Jasper, Georgia, was sentenced on January 28, 2021, to 11 years, eight months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Barnes was convicted on September 8, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Teofilo Carlos Santana Medrano, 29, of Gainesville, Georgia, was sentenced on October 14, 2020, to 18 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Santana was convicted on February 19, 2020 after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
- Michael Johnny Davis, 57, of Canton, Georgia, was sentenced on October 26, 2020, to four years, nine months in prison to be followed by six years of supervised release. Davis was convicted on July 23, 2020, after he pleaded guilty.
- Maria Isabel Gonzalez Maldonado, a/k/a Lili, 38, of Atlanta Georgia, was sentenced on November 20, 2020, to eight years, one month in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Maldonado was convicted on March 19, 2020, after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine.
- John Johnson, 50, of Mershon, Georgia, was sentenced on November 20, 2020, to three years, eight months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release. Johnson was convicted on August 13, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Mitchell Lingerfelt, 45, of Ball Ground, Georgia, was sentenced on October 29, 2020, to five years, three months in prison to be followed by seven years of supervised release. Davis was convicted on July 23, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Carlos Neftali Lemus Salmeron, 29, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was sentenced on August 14, 2020, to six years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. Salmeron was convicted on September 3, 2019, after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
- Salome Urieta Jaimes, a/k/a “Gucci”, 39, of Guerrero, Mexico was sentenced on August 14, 2020, to nine years, two months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $200.00. Jaimes was convicted on January 31, 2020, after he pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering.
