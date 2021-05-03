ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- When it comes to scams, Better Call Harry relies on the experts at Metro Atlanta's Better Business Bureau. The non-profit is a great resource to find out where the scams are and what criminals are up to.
So it was a huge surprise when Anita Harris, the BBB's Community Engagement Executive, admitted that she too had been victimized in an elaborate banking scheme.
Harris received a call from what she thought was SunTrust Bank, not know her the phone number had been spoofed. The caller pretended to be with the bank's fraud department and he had information to back up his claim.
"Then he asked me about a charge to a company called Op Anesthesia for 94 cents….but at the same time I’m logging onto my app and I see the charge," Hill said during a Zoom interview.
The caller claimed the charge may have come from through Amazon, he also had the last four digits of her debit card.
By convincing Harris to confirm her name, email address and security question, criminal was able to use that information and reset her bank's login ID and password. The code the criminal sent was the actually the two-factor authentication code to access her bank account.
Harris became suspicious and called her bank, but by the time she got through, criminals had siphoned off nearly $4,000 through multiple Zelle transfers.
Luckily, by contacting her bank's fraud department immediately, Harris recovered the money, but she wants her story to be a lesson. Scams like these can happen to anyone.
To report a scam, visit the BBB Scam Tracker.
