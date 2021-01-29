After the Georgia Department of Public Health suspended the Medical Center of Elberton from the COVID-19 vaccine program for giving the vaccine to people not in the correct category; the state is now allocating additional vaccines to the county.
The state said the reason for the allocation of 2,100 additional doses is "to ensure that residents of the county will have local access to COVID vaccine." According to the state DPH, the additional doses in Elberton County will go to five providers:
- Elbert County Health Department
- Elbert Memorial Hospital
- Ingles
- Madden Pharmacy
- MedLink
The state said Thursday that while the Medical Center of Elberton is suspended for six months, it will not receive any new COVID-19 vaccine shipments. The facility can use remaining stock to administer second doses to local patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.