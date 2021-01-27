The Georgia Department of Public Health suspended the Medical Center of Elberton from the COVID-19 Vaccination Program in Georgia for six months for vaccinating those not in the current state plan.
DPH said it was notified on January 26 the Medical Center of Elberton "vaccinated individuals in the Elbert County School District who were outside of the current Phase 1A+ eligible population. According to DPH, an investigation and verification of vaccine administration showed the information was "deemed factual."
As a result, the Medical Center of Elberton is now ineligible for COVID-19 vaccine shipments. The facility can still use remaining vaccine inventory for second doses for patients until the supply is exhausted.
DPH released a statement that read in part, "It is critical that DPH maintains the highest standards for vaccine accountability to ensure all federal and state requirements are adhered to by all parties, and vaccine is administered efficiently and equitably."
To see Georgia's vaccine distribution to date and more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, click here for CBS46's Vaccine Team page.
