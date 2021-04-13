An 80-year-old man has been released from jail after posting a $44,400 bond for charges of sexual battery and child molestation.
Hall County deputies arrested Jerry Taylor Woodall at his Gainesville home April 9. Warrants had been served against Woodall accusing him of crimes against a female child at his residence on March 21, 2021, according to preliminary investigation. A family member reported the incident to deputies on March 22, according to Hall County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Woodall was released from jail April 10.
Authorities are now asking anyone with further information to contact Investigator J. Phillips at (770) 536.5206.
