STONE CREST, Ga. (CBS46) -- It was a terrifying scene Thursday night when police were called to the 100 block of Rue Fontaine where a woman was trapped beneath a vehicle.
Calls to DeKalb County Police dispatch first came in as a possible shooting around 9:30 p.m., but quickly escalated to reports of a car into a building.
Two people sustained gunshot wounds are in critical condition. An elderly female victim sustained numerous injuries after being trapped under the vehicle that entered her condo.
The shooting and vehicle accident are related, according to police. No suspects have been arrested. The investigation is on going.
