DEMOREST, GA (CBS46) A 78-year-old man who allegedly sold methamphetamine for two decades was busted in Habersham County along with an accomplice and a customer.
A multi-agency operation lead authorities to a residence in the 600 block of Golf Course Road where Jasper Jerry Carlan was arrested. Authorities seized eight ounces of meth and $1,300 in cash from the residence. It is the first time the elderly man had been arrested in his 20-year drug career.
Carlan's accomplice, Robin Early May, was arrested for aiding in the distribution of meth. The 55-year-old faces charges for trafficking and selling meth.
Keith Lamar Pitts, a customer, was arrested after purchasing a gram of meth at Carlan's residence. The 52-year-old is currently facing charges for possession of meth.
Authorities say the investigation spanned six months. In total, a street value of $24,000 was seized in drugs.
All three men were transported to Habersham County Detention Center.
