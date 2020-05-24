NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly man has died following a shooting Sunday evening in Gwinnett County.
The incident happened in a subdivision on Brittney Way near Phil Niekro Parkway in Norcross. Police said the victim, Richard St. John, 70, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Family members of the victims tell CBS46 News, St. John was outside with some loved ones when a group of party-goers from a nearby gathering started making trouble with neighbors. Some of them flashed gang signs before opening fire, the family members said.
Police are now searching for the shooter(s). The county's gang task force is assisting with the case, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com<https://www.atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/>. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-038848.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
