MARIETTA (CBS46)—Marietta police are investigating a life-threatening injury wreck involving a group of 'car enthusiasts'.
Marietta police responded to a report of several cars involved in a wreck Sunday morning on Whitlock Avenue near Marietta High School.
When officers arrived, they located an 84-year-old man with life-threatening injuries and at least three vehicles damaged from the accident.
“A group of car enthusiast were traveling westbound on Whitlock Avenue when for reasons unknown the lead car decided to pass westbound traffic in a no passing zone. Other members of the group followed, and an accident occurred just West of the intersection with Dallas Highway Circle,” police wrote.
Police indicated charges are pending in the case.
