ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) An elderly man was rescued from a burning home and four others were treated for smoke inhalation following a fire in Roswell early Tuesday morning.
According to the Roswell Fire Department, the home on Crab Orchard Drive was fully engulfed when crews arrived on scene around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters were able to rescue an elderly man from the home. He was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. Four others suffered smoke inhalation. One was hospitalized and three others were treated on the scene.
No word on a cause and no identities have been released. The department says the fire gutted the home.
