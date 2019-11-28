HAPEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Ozzie Muprhy, an elderly man who was reported missing on Nov. 25, was found deceased at a church on Mt. Zion Road.

"Uncle Ozzie" as he was affectionately known, was last seen when he walked away from his assisted living facility in the 600 block of Coleman Street. His body was discovered the next day as a man passed by the area.

On Wednesday, just a day before Thanksgiving, Ozzie's family gathered in hopes of locating him.

"Obviously just want to find him, stay positive," said Ozzie's son to CBS46.

Hapeville Police say foul play is not suspected, however a medical examiner will have to determine the official cause of death.

The same assisted living facility responsible for caring for Ozzie is currently being sued after a caregiver was found to have put cigarettes out on a resident.