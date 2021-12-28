JONES COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help them identify a man whose body was found at the corner of Cheehaw Trail and Howard Roberts Road in a wooded area.
It is believed that the elderly Black man was between 65 and 80 years of age. He was wearing a red and black plaid, long-sleeved shirt and has grey hair and a grey beard.
The man appeared to be malnourished before his death. His cause of death has not been revealed.
His body was found by county employees. Anyone with information about his identity or the circumstances surrounding his death is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.
