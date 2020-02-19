ATLANTA (CBS46)—An elderly man is recovering after being rescued by firefighters during a house fire.
The large fire broke out Tuesday evening at a single family home at the 3300 block of Benjamin E Mays Drive in southwest Atlanta.
According to firefighters, motorist driving by called 9-1-1 and attempted to assist the man from the back door, however, the home had burglar bars.
Officials have not said what caused the fire or the man’s condition.
