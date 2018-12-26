Atlanta, GA (CBS46) It’s a Christmas tragedy which hits close to home. Cynthia Tucker was devastated to learn that a fire killed two of her friends inside this home on Woodcastle Lane in Southeast Atlanta.
"You never would have expected anything like this," said Cynthia Tucker. "I feel like I lost a sister. I’m the youngest of 13, but I still felt like she was close to me. Anytime she could do something for me we did the same and I saw the house and still did not want to believe it."
It could take fire investigators several days to determine what happened. Both women living in the home were sisters.
"Kate and Ella were two of the sweetest people you could ever meet."
Katie Hicks, 71, took care of her older sister 75-year-old Ella Hicks.
"Yes, it’s very sad," said neighbor Abe Okie.
Abe Okie lives next door and witnessed the fire around 10 o’clock Christmas night.
"Just very sorry that it happened especially at the time that it did and I hope that they can find some peace."
"I’m thinking is probably they were asleep at the time. They had to be," adds Tucker. "They were just like sisters to me. They were that close."
CBS46 spoke with family members and they said they are grieving and have not finalized funeral arrangements.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
