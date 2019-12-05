ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly woman was carjacked at a DeKalb County gas station Thursday. Aside from taking her vehicle, the two suspects also stole the 74-year-old woman's dog that was inside.
Police say the incident occurred at the Chevron in the 2400 block of Gresham Road. The suspects first attacked the woman before fleeing with her vehicle and dog.
The suspects are described as two young black males. One was seen with a black backpack, and the other a red backpack.
The stolen vehicle is a burgundy 2017 Nissan Rogue with Georgia tag CHU1937.
