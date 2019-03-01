Stone Mountain, GA (CBS46) An elderly woman rescued from a burning condo in Stone Mountain has died at the hospital.
The fire broke out Friday morning at the condo on the 900 block of Park Gate Place.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the home and she was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away.
No word on what started the fire.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
