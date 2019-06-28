ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An elderly woman was killed in a fire in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at the home on the 300 block of Collier Drive.

According to Atlanta Police, heavy flames were shooting out of the home when crews arrived on scene. Because of security bars on the windows, they had to knock a door down to get to the interior.

When they entered inside, they found the body of the woman. Her identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

It's unclear what caused the fire.

