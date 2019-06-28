ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly woman was killed in a fire in northwest Atlanta early Friday morning.
The fire started just after midnight at the home on the 300 block of Collier Drive.
According to Atlanta Police, heavy flames were shooting out of the home when crews arrived on scene. Because of security bars on the windows, they had to knock a door down to get to the interior.
When they entered inside, they found the body of the woman near the front door. Her identity has not been released, but police tell CBS46 News that she is a 95 year-old woman who was beloved by the community.
Investigators say a stove is the likely cause of the fire.
3410 Collier Drive NW, Working fire on a 1-story wood frame home. Heavy fire on arrival of fire crews. One elderly female is deceased as a result of the fire. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/JpjYl2keVh— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) June 28, 2019
