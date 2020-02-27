ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A weekend house fire has claimed the life of an elderly woman in Athens-Clarke County.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning inside the home on Georgia Drive.
No word on what caused the fire but officials say foul play is not suspected.
The Athens-Clarke County Fire Department, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, and Athens-Clarke County Coroner’s Office are jointly investigating the incident.
