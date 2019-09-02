Gwinnett Police are looking for two men who shot and killed an elderly woman.
The shooting happened late Sunday night at the Amber Trail Apartments in Duluth, near the 2900 block of Old Norcross Road.
Shortly before 11 p.m., Gwinnett Police said they responded to a person shot call at the apartment complex. While at the scene, police located the deceased elderly woman.
In addition, officers said a man who attempted to confront the shooters also had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said what they believe prompted the shooting.
Anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
