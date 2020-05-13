CARROLL CO., GA (CBS46)—Carroll County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the person who fatally shot an 83-year-old woman.
According to a Facebook post from deputies, investigators responded to a home in the 1900 block of Burwell-Mt. Zion Road on May 9th.
When deputies arrived, they located Barbara Gibson, 83, dead, from a gunshot wound.
Deputies have not released a motive for the shooting.
According to the Facebook post from the Carroll County Sheriff's office, Gibson was “very much loved by the small community she lived in and where she was an active member, she was always a friendly face, a loving neighbor, and had a heart of gold.”
Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley noted “our hearts are heavy, and we are praying for her family who tragically lost their Mother on Mother's Day weekend, when they should have been celebrating, they are instead planning a funeral.”
Investigators are asking anyone who may have heard on seen anything in the area of Burwell-Mt. Zion Road between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. to contact Investigator Nick Miller at nmiller@carrollsheriff.com.
