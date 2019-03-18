UPSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)- Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that involved an elderly woman.
Georgia State Patrol responded to a traffic crash on Georgia Highway 74 near The Rock.
Sue S. Grubbs, 78, left her vehicle parked in her driveway as she checked her mail. While Grubbs was standing at her mailbox, a vehicle exited its lane of travel, crossed the center divider line, and struck Grubbs on the south roadside.
Grubbs was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting a follow-up investigation. Charges are pending.
