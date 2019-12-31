ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta firefighters said a woman died after a massive tree fell onto her home.
It happened early Tuesday morning near the 2600 block of Ridgemore Road in Northwest Atlanta
Firefighters said the woman was the only person inside of the home, and they worked for over two hours trying to rescue her. The tree fell on her bedroom.
The woman is believed to be in her 70's.
Her identity has not been released.
