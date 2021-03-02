An elderly woman has passed away following injuries sustained in an early morning house fire in Duluth.
According to the Gwinnett County Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Whitney Park Drive around 1 a.m. Firefighters battled heavy flames and smoke and were able to rescue the woman from a back bedroom.
She was taken to an area hospital where she later passed away. Her identity has not been released.
A caretaker was also evaluated by medical personnel on scene and another man was also uninjured. The home sustained extensive damage.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Video shows intense flames as Gwinnett firefighters battle fatal blaze on Whitney Park Drive in Duluth Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/IngAzfupoO— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) March 2, 2021
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
