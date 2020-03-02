SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Sad news to pass along as a missing elderly woman last seen in February has been found dead.
Willie Jo Greer, 84, was last seen around 12 p.m. on February 24, driving a dark green 2009 Kia Rondo. Days later, the Spalding County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook, saying her vehicle had been found in a ditch. A search by air and K9 patrol did not yield any results.
On Sunday, the department said they had found the body of Greer but did not specify the location where her body was found. They did say that foul play was not a factor in her death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office at 770-467-4282.
