ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fire and emergency crews worked an apartment fire on Peyton Place in Atlanta where an elderly woman was trapped inside.
Our Jasmina Alston confirmed the woman was rescued from the building.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Details are limited at this time. We have a CBS46 News crew on the scene to gather more information.
We will update this story as new details become available.
