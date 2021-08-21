ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- An elderly woman is safe after being rescued from a storm drain Saturday morning.
Roswell Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 9:17 a.m.
Crews from stations 4, 5, and 7 with support from the Sandy Springs Fire Department were able to locate the woman and bring her to safety.
Confined rescue is one of the many Special Operations specialties Roswell is trained to perform.
