EAST COBB, Ga. (CBS46) Residents in East Cobb are on high alert after an 82 year-old woman was robbed while shopping at a Kroger grocery store.
Police say it happened at the Kroger location on Roswell Road and the men who robbed her had a plan to distract her.
The woman and her daughter were in the dairy section when two men walked up to them and started talking about coupons.
As one man was talking, the other began unzipping her purse. After a brief conversation, the men allegedly walked away with the woman's wallet and other belongings in hand.
"I think that if you are shopping by yourself, it's something you need to be aware of. Who is around you at any given time. You never know," shopper Margaret Carswell told CBS46 News.
Kroger shared surveillance video with police.
Investigators want to catch them before they target someone else.
Police say they've been called to 68 robberies in Marietta since May of 2018.
19 of those crimes happened at a business or bank, while 8 of them happened at a home.
At least 18 cases involved a gun.
